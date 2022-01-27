Kriti Sanon slays in co-ord set, Kajol looks fit in black attire & Khushi Kapoor waves at paps; PICS

Paps never leave a chance to click the stars whenever they step out of their houses. And today, was a good day for them as Kriti Sanon, Kajol and Khushi Kapoor were clicked in the city. Kriti looked stylish in a beige co-ord set and was all smiles as she posed for the paps. While Kajol seemed to be in a rush post her pilates session and headed straight to her car. Even Khushi Kapoor was clicked entering her building in her casual attire.

In the pictures, we can see Kriti Sanon looking like a breath of fresh air in her beige co-ord sets. She is glowing under the sun as she smiles for the paps. Kriti has left her hair open and tied her hair partially. The actress paired black sunglasses with her attire, golden hoops and a golden chain. The sling bag that she has taken with her attire looks stylish too. Kajol was spotted in black track pants that she paired with a black jacket. The actress was heading out of her pilates class and walked straight towards her car. Khushi Kapoor too was clicked in casual attire and she even waved at the paps before entering her building.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, next on the cards for Kriti Sanon are some of the most massive releases including 'Adipurush' with Prabhas, 'Bachchan Pandey' with Akshay Kumar, 'Ganapath' with Tiger Shroff, 'Bhediya' with Varun Dhawan and 'Shehzada' with Kartik Aaryan.

Khushi Kapoor will reportedly soon be making her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s film based on the Archies comics.

