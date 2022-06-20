Kriti Sanon slays off-duty look in black shorts & tee; Vicky Kaushal gets spotted in casuals; PICS

Monday started on high-energy for B’Town. Many celebs were spotted as they were out and about in the city. Speaking of which, Kriti Sanon and Vicky Kaushal were also papped as they stepped out for some work. Both the actors were seen slaying their off-duty looks like pros, as they dressed up in comfortable casuals. Check out their latest pictures below.

Kriti Sanon was spotted at Maddock office today, in the Santacruz neighbourhood of Mumbai. The actress looked quite chic as she was seen dressed in a black co-ord set featuring a round-neck black tee shirt. She combined it with a pair of denim shorts in the same hue. Her hair was tied with a middle parting, and she accessorized the look with a pair of dainty golden hoop earrings. For footwear, Kriti opted for a pair of white sneakers. She smiled at the cameras and even waved at the paparazzi as she obliged them with photos.

Coming to Vicky Kaushal, the actor looked effortlessly handsome in his casual avatar outside Sunny Super Sound in the Juhu neighbourhood of Mumbai. The actor was seen donning a white tee-shirt with a pair of blue denims. Her actor posed for photos and waved at the paparazzi as well.

Kriti Sanon and Vicky Kaushal’s photos

Meanwhile, on the work front, both Vicky and Kriti have an interesting lineup. Vicky, who was last seen in Sardar Udham, will be featuring in Govinda Naam Mera with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. He also has Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-named film alongside Sara Ali Khan. Moreover, he will be seen in another film with Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. Vicky also has Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur.

Coming to Kriti, the actress will be seen in Bhediya with Varun Dhawan and Ganapath with Tiger Shroff. She also has Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan, and Adipurush with Saif Ali Khan and Prabhas.

