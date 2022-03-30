Kriti Sanon slays minimal look in hues of brown; Ananya Panday flaunts washboard abs as they get snapped

With several stars stepping out for meetings, workouts or simply heading to the airport, the paparazzi in Mumbai often have a choc-a-bloc schedule. On Wednesday afternoon, Kriti Sanon was snapped in the city's suburbs as the actress went about her day. However, it was her minimal yet stylish outfit that had all our attention.

For a scorching summer day, Kriti kept it cool in a mini brown bodycon dress. She threw over a knit beige jacket which she pulled off stylishly and carried a textured Fendi sling. Kriti's earthy tone outfit was the perfect pick for an off day as the actress completed it with brown flat and a big pair of black sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Gehraiyaan's Ananya Panday was snapped exiting her yoga studio after an intense workout. The actress obliged the paparazzi with a few photos as she flaunted her washboard abs.

Take a look at Ananya Panday's post workout video and Kriti Sanon's photos:

Both the actresses have an interesting lineup of films. While Ananya will be seen in pan-India film Liger with Vijay Deverakonda, Kriti will be seen in Bhediya after the recent Bachchhan Paandey.

