Kriti Sanon spends Holi on Bhediya sets; REVEALS one thing she missed during the festival & it’s relatable

Kriti Sanon is off to Arunachal Pradesh for the shooting of her upcoming film Bhediya. In the film, the actress will be sharing the screen space with David Dhawan.

Actress Kriti Sanon is currently busy in the shooting of her forthcoming release Bhediya co-starring in Arunachal Pradesh. She has been constantly treating her fans with Behind The Scene pictures on her Instagram handle. Recently, she had shared a boomerang video in which she was seen in a plane with her make-up artist. It looks like the actress did not celebrate Holi with her family. This time, the Heropanti actress was on the set of Bhediya on Holi and was having some major missing.

Taking it to her official Instagram handle, Kriti shared a video where she is seen making a sad face for not having gujiya this Holi. The actress is badly missing it. And we can totally relate to it. Holi is incomplete without Gujiya, a traditional food item. Bhediya is being shot in the picturesque mountains and incredibly cinematic locations of Arunachal Pradesh. Her hectic schedule is packed with a huge slate of films lined up till 2022. Bhediya would be her first horror film. Bhediya is a part of Dinesh Vijan’s horror universe that already includes films like Stree and Roohi.

Kriti has joined this massive universe with Varun and their film could reportedly be released by the end of 2021 or the first half of 2022.

Take a look at the screenshot here:

Kriti has some of the biggest upcoming films in Indian cinema in her hands including the much-awaited Adipurush starring Prabhas as lord Ram and Kriti as Sita being directed by Om Raut. She will also be pushing the bar in action in Ganapath Part 1 and 2 co-starring Tiger Shroff. She also has Bachchan Pandey lined up with .

Credits :Kriti Sanon Instagram

