Kriti Sanon surprised with cakes from paps at airport, Shehzada co-star Kartik Aaryan cuts it with her; WATCH

Kartik Aaryan has been on a roll these days. After enjoying the phenomenal success of his last release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani and Tabu, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor has some interesting movies in the pipeline. To note, Kartik is currently working on Rohit Dhawan’s Shehzada and he is quite excited about it. The movie is an action entertainer and features Kriti Sanon in the lead. Interestingly, the Shehzada duo was recently clicked at the airport as they returned from Haryana post the shoot.

In the pics, Kartik and Kriti were seen opting for casual outfits. Kartik wore a white sweatshirt with black track pants while Kriti looked pretty in her black t-shirt and shorts. In fact, the Mimi actress was also seen celebrating her birthday at the airport with the paps and co-star Kartik. She even asked the paparazzi if their hands were sanitized given the COVID 19 pandemic. Needless to say, Kriti was overwhelmed with the love coming her way. For the uninitiated, Kriti had turned a year older on July 27.

Take a look at Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s airport pics:

Check out Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's video here:

To note, Shehzada will mark Kartik’s second collaboration with Kriti after their 2019 release Luka Chupi. On the other hand, Kartik will be seen in Hansal Mehta’s Captain India, Shashanka Ghosh’s Freddy and Sameer Vidhwans’ yet to be titled project. On the other hand, Kriti is working on Om Raut’s Adipurush with Saif Ali Khan and Prabhas. She will also be seen in Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya opposite Varun Dhawan.

