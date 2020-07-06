Kriti Sanon on Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara trailer: It’s gonna be really hard to watch this one

As Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara trailer was unveiled today, Kriti Sanon got emotional and stated that it isn’t going to be easy to watch it.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi starrer Dil Bechara is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated movies of the year. After all, it will mark the late actor’s last performance in front of the camera and the audience can’t wait to witness his charm for the last time. Recently, the makers of Dil Bechara launched the much talked about trailer of the movie and it has taken the internet by a storm. The nation has welcomed the trailer wholeheartedly and was in awe of Sushant’s last stint.

While everyone has been hailing the trailer, Sushant’s former girlfriend and Raabta co-star Kriti Sanon got emotional as she shared the much talked about trailer of Dil Bechara. The Bareilly Ki Barfi actress stated that it won’t be an easy task for her to watch this Mukesh Chhabra directorial. However, she can’t afford to miss watching the movie as well. “#DilBechara It’s gonna be really hard to watch this one.. but how can I not!! #Sush @castingchhabra @sanjanasanghi96,” Kriti wrote along with heart emoticons.

Take a look at Kriti Sanon’s reaction to Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara trailer:

Earlier, Sara Ali Khan also shared the trailer of the movie with a heartfelt note and wrote, “Sushant Singh Rajput. One last time. #DilBechara.”

For the uninitiated, Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14. It was reported that the actor had committed suicide and was also battling depression. The media reports also suggested that the makers didn’t recover any suicide note for the Kai Po Che star’s residence.

Credits :Instagram

