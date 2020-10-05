  1. Home
Kriti Sanon, Swara Bhasker slam BJP MLA who said rapes can be stopped if daughters are taught 'good values'

BJP MLA Surendra Singh was of the opinion that rapes in the country can be stopped if daughters are inculcated with "good values". Check out Kriti Sanon, Swara Bhasker and Pooja Bedi's reactions.
46778 reads Mumbai Updated: October 5, 2020 09:07 am
Kriti Sanon in blue outfit. Kriti Sanon, Swara Bhasker slam BJP MLA who said rapes can be stopped if daughters are taught 'good values'.
With the national outrage over the rape cases in the country not failing to cease, Bollywood celebs continue to voice their disappointment and anger. While Kriti Sanon and Sawar Bhasker had already reacted to the Hathras rape case, the actors have now slammed remarks made by BJP MLA Surendra Singh from the Bairia constituency in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia. 

In a recent interaction with the media, the BJP MLA was speaking about rape cases and the Hathras incident. Singh was of the opinion that rapes in the country can be stopped if daughters are inculcated with "good values". He said, "Incidents like these can be stopped with help of good values, na shashan se na talwar se. All parents should teach their daughters good values. It's only the combination of government & good values that can make country beautiful."

Reacting to his misogynist statement, Kriti Sanon tweeted, "Teach daughters how to not get raped??? Can he hear himself talk? THIS is the MINDSET that needs to change! Its so messed up! Why can’t they give some sanskaar to their sons???"

Swara Bhasker also called out the BJP MLA while sharing an old video. "Yeh ghatiya aadmi purana paapi hai (This disgusting man is an old sinner). #rapedefender BJP MLA Surendra Singh,” Swara tweeted.

Take a look:

Pooja Bedi also shared her thoughts on Singh's remark and wrote, "These are the kind of MORONS &  patriarchal lunatics that the @BJP4India has in its folds. Time for a colon cleansing for the ruling party.. dont u think?" 

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comments below. 

Anonymous 14 minutes ago

Entire society needs to change. It is not like rapes did not happen before. Just they did not get media coverage

Anonymous 48 minutes ago

Actually boys, men and grandpas ( really unbelievable) need to be educated and also everyone should be educated but some fu*king people think that girls should be at kitchen ......

