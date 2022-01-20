Kriti Sanon takes athleisure game a notch higher, looks pretty in purple as she reveals ‘Leg Day Expression’

Kriti Sanon is undoubtedly one of the fittest divas of the Bollywood film fraternity. Just one look at her perfectly sculpted curves gives us a hint at how much she works towards maintaining it. Moreover, time and again, the Heropanti star also takes to her social media platform to encourage her followers towards leading a healthy lifestyle. Speaking of which, on Thursday morning, Kriti amazed her fans with yet another fitness post.

In a boomerang video shared by her, the Ganapath star took her athleisure game a notch higher as she spent the early hours of the day in the gym. Kriti opted for a purple workout outfit as she endured a massive exercise blowout. Going by her latest post, it appears that Kriti performed a series of vigorous leg exercises. The adorable boomerang clip also sees the actor revealing her staple ‘leg day expression.’ Wondering what that might be?

In terms of work, Kriti Sanon has a slew of projects lined up for her. She was last seen alongside Pankaj Tripathi and Sai Tamhankar in Laxman Utekar’s comedy-drama, Mimi. She has next collaborated with filmmaker Amar Kaushik and producer Dinesh Vijan for the much-anticipated comedy-horror flick, Bhediya. The movie also stars Varun Dhawan in the lead role.

Meanwhile, Adipurish is another interesting project lying in her kitty. It is a mythological film based on the holy Hindu epic, Ramayana. Shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, the movie features South heartthrob Prabhas as Adipurush, meanwhile Saif Ali Khan plays the role of Lankesh in the film. Lastly, she also has Shehzada and Ganapath in the pipeline.

