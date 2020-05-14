Kriti Sanon takes up baking to get rid of boredom during lockdown
In the first clip, she is seen making the buns, which she then puts on a tray. Alongside the image, she wrote: "Attempting baking soft buns."
In the next video, she is seen adding seasoning to the dish. "Lil bit of seasoning," she wrote.
The last video shows Kriti placing the buns in the oven.
Kriti had earlier shared a photograph of herself and captioned it with a line of the song "Aankhon ki gustakhiyan" from the Salman Khan- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-starrer "Hum DIl De Chuke Sanam", which released in 1999.
On the work front, Kriti will next be seen in "Mimi", directed by Laxman Utekar. The film is a remake of the National Award-winning 2011 Marathi film "Mala Aai Vhhaychay".
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Lucky Kriti. I can't seem to find baking powder anywhere.