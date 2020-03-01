Kriti Sanon talks about her upward career graph; Says 'I don’t want to lose that momentum'

Kriti Sanon says she wishes to step out of her comfort zone and play one out of the box character every year.

Kriti Sanon is basking in the glory of her last hit Housefull 4. The reincarnation comedy locked the Box Office with big numbers. Co-starring , Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Pooja Hegde, and Kriti Kharbanda, the film came as a turning point in Kriti Sanon's career. The 29-year-old rose to fame with her 2107 film Bareilly Ki Barfi. Luka Chuppi with Kartik Aaryan too fetched her critical acclaim. Being an outsider, Kriti paved her way into Bollywood with her first film as Heropanti and now after 5 years, she's counted among the most desirable B-Town beauties.

Kriti says that she is in the most exciting phase of her career. She is looking forward to doing films that Bachchan Pandey and Mimi that excite her, she told Hindustan Times. She wishes to step out of her comfort zone and experiment with her roles. Kriti has made a pact to play one such character every year that is out of the box. The actress has also been roped in for Dinesh Vijan’s untitled comedy entertainer alongside Rajkummar Rao, Paresh Rawal, and Dimple Kapadia. Kriti is also excited for her first solo lead Mimi which is based on surrogacy.

Check out the poster:

The actress hopes that her films form a perfect blend of entertaining and commercial yet interesting and unique. She feels elated as she talks about her upcoming projects Bachchan Pandey with as she teams up with him once again after Housefull 4, Mimi where she plays the solo lead and her forthcoming comedy with Dinesh Vijan and states that she doesn't want to lose her momentum.

