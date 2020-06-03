Kriti Sanon teaches her mother how to dance during lockdown

In the videos, Kriti is seen teaching her mother how to do dance, especially a "hip hop" step on 's song "London thumakda" from "Queen".

"That's how Punjabis hip hop... isn't she the cutest," Nupur captioned the videos.

Kriti and Nupur have found a lot of time to bond during the lockdown. From cooking to baking and cleaning, the Sanon sisters have been seen doing a lot of chores together.

Nupur even turned barber for Kriti and gave her a hair trim.

On the work front, Nupur will be seen in the sequel of popular song "Filhall". Kriti has films like "Mimi" and "Bachchan Pandey" in her kitty.