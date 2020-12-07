Kriti Sanon tests positive for COVID 19 post returning from Chandigarh after shoot: Report

Actress Kriti Sanon, who was shooting in Chandigarh for an upcoming movie with Rajkummar Rao, has reportedly tested positive for COVID 19.

Well, it seems like, the shoot of films has taken a toll on the health of Bollywood actors as many stars have been infected with the coronavirus. After , , Maniesh Paul, and filmmaker Raj Mehta, actress Kriti Sanon has reportedly tested positive for COVID 19. The actress was recently in Chandigarh shooting for an upcoming movie with actor Rajkummar Rao. Kriti has headed back to Mumbai post wrapping up the shoot. However, it is said that the Dilwale star has returned as she has been diagnosed with COVID 19.

As per a report in Filmfare, a source close to the development has revealed that the actress has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and thus returned from Chandigarh. Previously, Kriti had shared a picture on her social media revealing that she has wrapped up her schedule of the film and will be flying back home. However, she is yet to confirm testing COVID positive.

Previously, the shooting of the film Jug Jugg Jeeyo had put on hold till mid December after its leading actors Varun, Neetu and Maniesh tested positive for coronavirus. They all were shooting in Chandigarh that is said to be the hotspot of COVID 19. As per reports, it is said had made all the arrangements to get his Mom Neetu Kapoor airlifted to Mumbai.

Besides them, recently the popular face from the Television industry Tannaz Irani has been diagnosed with the disease. She announced the news on her Instagram, writing, “Positive me tested Corona Positive today. I'm praying that I hope I don't infect anyone.”

Credits :FilmFare

