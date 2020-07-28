  1. Home
Kriti Sanon thanks fans for their unconditional love and pens a wish for her future birthdays

Kriti Sanon was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat and next, she will be seen in the Hindi remake of Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy!
Kriti Sanon celebrated her 30th birthday a few days back, and Bollywood actors took to social media to wish the Heropanti actress. From Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff to Varun Dhawan, Nupur Sanon, and others, a host of Bollywood celebs wished the actress. And after all the wishes, today, an overwhelmed Kriti Sanon took to social media to thank her fans for the wishes and alongside a long note, Kriti jotted down a list citing her wishes for her upcoming birthdays.

Alongside a note, Kriti’s caption read, “To all my fans and supporters My birthday wish for all my coming birthdays and Kriti’s note read, “A big thank you to all the fans for the unconditional supper, heartwarming edits, messages and love. In many low moments of my life, you guys have managed to make me smile, and feel motivated...” Also, Kriti asked her fans to instead of sending gift, do a good deed on her birthday. From donating clothes, helping the underprivileged, feeding poor families, feed street dogs, and sponsor some child’s education, among others.

On the work front, Kriti Sanon was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat and next, she will be seen in the Hindi remake of Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy!, and the film will also star Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, Manoj Pahwa and Supriya Pathak.

