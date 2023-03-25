Kriti Sanon to Disha Patani; Decoding street style fashion of Pinkvilla Style Icons

Bollywood actresses and their fashion game is always on point. They never fail to stun and make our heads turn with their simplest of styles and always manage to create a style statement. Even on their casual outings, they make sure to raise the fashion game a notch higher. From the streets to the runways, our favourite celebrities know how to rock the latest street style trends. With their impeccable fashion sense, they make even the simplest outfits look trendy, tasteful and timeless. We have curated a list of actors for you to take cues from and slay it like a diva in your next outing. From Kriti Sanon to Disha Patani, here are the Pinkvilla Style Icons who take their street-style fashion a notch higher.

Colourful like Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon is one of the most talented actresses of the coming times. She has proved time and again that nothing can stop her from rising. Talking about her fashion sense, that too always stands out. Be it red-carpet events or casual outings, she is a slayer. Kriti sure knows how to strike a balance between urban casual fashion and glam doll outfits.

Trendy like Malaika Arora

She is one such actress who is ageing like a fine wine. Malaika always sets the internet on fire with her fashion game and if we particularly talk about street-style fashion, then there is hardly anyone like her. Her swag, her bold attitude and her understanding of fashion makes her stand out in the crowd always.

Tasteful like Disha Patani

Have we seen anyone looking super glam even in a pair of ripped jeans and a basic white tee? Well, Disha is one such actress who can even carry casual attire with so much oomph and set our screens on fire.

Timeless like Shraddha Kapoor

Her cuteness always overpowers everything and her bright smile is enough to make your day. She is someone who too believes in dressing up simply yet makes heads turn with her style.

