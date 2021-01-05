Kriti Sanon tops off her wish of riding bike on Priyanka Chopra & Ranbir's song on Bachchan Pandey sets; WATCH

Kriti Sanon recently took to her Instagram handle to share a video wherein she can be seen riding a bike with Lucky Ali’s song Hairat playing in the background.

After recovering from Covid 19, Kriti Sanon has recently resumed shooting for Bachchan Pandey opposite in Jaisalmer. The actor has been sharing several pictures and short videos on her Instagram stories from their shooting venue – Suryagarh Fort. The Bareilly Ki Barfi actor has got one of her dreams fulfilled by riding a bike on the sets of Bachchan Pandey. Kriti took to her Instagram handle to share a video wherein she can be seen happily riding a bike on Jonas and ’s song Hairat sung by Lucky Ali playing in the background.

The actor can be seen donning brown turtle neck top paired with denim. She can be also seen confidently riding a bike on an empty road with helmet and knee pads on. While sharing the video, she wrote, “Four wheels Move the body, Two wheels Move the soul.. P.S. I always wanted to ride a bike with this song playing in the background!” In the comment section, when one of Kriti’s friends asked her when did she learn to ride a bike, the actor replied, “this is day 1 of learning,” along with an emoticon.

Take a look at Kriti Sanon’s latest post here:

On the first day of the New Year, she shared a picture of two journal diaries and wrote, “Humans are often conditioned to suppress emotions. Showing vulnerability, sadness, fear, anger, frustration, insecurity is considered a sign of weakness..As kids we cry loudly, we scream, laugh on innocent things, speak without thinking.. we keep it Simple! But as we grow up, we learn to “behave” and mask.. We feel something, we say something else..And i feel that’s kinda messed up.. Never been a new year resolution person.. but this year, i choose to express in my own way.. Declutter and write down my thoughts.. my kinda meditation. What’s that one habit you’d like to have in 2021? #Uncomplicate.”

Credits :Kriti Sanon Instagram

