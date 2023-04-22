Kriti Sanon travels in economy class, plays with a cute baby in flight; Fans call her ‘sweetest person ever’

Kriti Sanon is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. She has a lot of exciting projects in her kitty and fans are quite excited to watch her on the silver screen. She has been shooting for her films back to back and has been travelling extensively. Recently a video of the Raabta actress from the aircraft has been going viral. This video grabbed all the limelight as she was travelling in economy class. Yet another video from the same flight is making our hearts melt where we can see her playing with a cute baby.

Kriti Sanon’s video from the flight goes viral

Popular paparazzi Instagram account, Viral Bhayani shared two videos of Kriti Sanon from the flight. The video caught our attention because she was travelling in economy class. She wore a white coloured dress and looked pretty as she made her way out of the flight. Passengers captured her while she covered her face with a mask and walked out. In the next video, she is seated in her seat while a baby who is seated right in front of her seems to be quite intrigued with the actress. Even the Raabta star seems to be enjoying herself as she is playing with the baby.

Check it out:

Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor’s new film poster

Meanwhile, on April 8, Kriti Sanon shared the first poster of her film which also stars Shahid Kapoor, and wrote, “Announcing the wrap of our impossible love story! Our untitled project is set to release in Oct 2023. A Jio studios and Dinesh Vijan presentation. Written & Directed by Amit Joshi & Aradhana Sah Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande & Laxman Utekar A Maddock film’s production.” In case you missed it, check it out below.

