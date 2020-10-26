Kriti Sanon tries to ward off her Monday blues by sharing a sans makeup PHOTO

Kriti Sanon is currently preparing for her next project which is titled Mimi. Meanwhile, check out her latest Instagram story.

Kriti Sanon never fails to keep her fans updated with whatever is happening in her life. Most often, it is her self-musings and thoughtful poems that grab the attention of her followers on social media. The stunning diva has made a name for herself in the Bollywood film industry and appeared in multiple movies most of which have been declared hits. A few hours earlier, Kriti could be seen trying her hands at the hula hoop in a photo that she shared on Instagram.

And now, once again, the Housefull 4 actress tries to ward off her quarantine blues by sharing yet another Instagram story. Kriti never shies away from showing her flawless skin and this picture is proof. She goes totally sans makeup here while leaving her hair open. Moreover, her quirky expression is clearly visible here as she brings her face close to the camera. The actress is seen wearing an all-white cardigan while posing for the camera.

Check out the picture below:

On the professional front, Kriti Sanon last featured in the movie Panipat co-starring and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles. She also made cameo appearances in the movie Pati, Patni, and Woh featuring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday in the lead roles. Meanwhile, the gorgeous beauty is currently gearing up for her next project which is Mimi. It has been directed by Laxman Utekar and is a remake of the Marathi movie titled Mala Aai Vhhaychy! It also features Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Pahwa, Supriya Pathak, and Sai Tamhankar in pivotal roles.

Credits :Kriti Sanon Instagram

