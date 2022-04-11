Kriti Sanon turns the airport into a ramp, looks radiant in a white co-ord set; PICS

Kriti Sanon is one of the most fashionable actresses in the tinsel town of Bollywood. Since her debut in the 2014 film Heropanti opposite Tiger Shroff, Kriti has been constantly a part of the limelight. The actress has delivered impressive performances on the silver screen. But apart from her acting prowess, Kriti is also emerging as a style diva, and dishing out some serious fashion goals. Speaking of which, Kriti showcased a glimpse of the same, as she arrived at the airport looking chic in a white co-ord set.

Kriti Sanon keeps her airport outfit of the night pretty comfortable and stylish at the same time. She is seen donning a round-neck white crop top which she styled with a high-waisted mini skirt in the same colour. For footwear, Kriti wore a pair of white sneakers. The Mimi actress styled her hair in a high ponytail and opted for minimal makeup. She accessorized with a pair of simple and dainty hoop earrings and carried a stunning black shoulder bag, which tied her look together. As the paparazzi clicked her from a distance, Kriti smiled for pictures.

Take a look at Kriti Sanon’s airport pictures:

On the work front, Kriti was recently seen in Farhad Samji’s Bachchhan Paandey alongside Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi. She now has Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan in the pipeline. Kriti will be reuniting with Tiger Shroff in Ganapath, which is in her pipeline as well.

Meanwhile, reports say that T-Series is planning to make a biopic on Meena Kumari, and they have asked Kriti Sanon to play the lead role. However, Kriti has not spoken about this to anyone. As per the report, the actress is quite happy and proud about the offer.

