Kriti Sanon unleashes her poetic side with mesmerising photo and lets her eyes do all the talking; Take a look

Kriti Sanon, who is currently in Jaisalmer for the shoot of Bachchan Pandey with Akshay Kumar, took to her Instagram handle to channel her inner poet.

The gorgeous Kriti Sanon has been busy shooting for her upcoming film Bachchan Pandey in Rajasthan. The Heropanti star is currently in Jaisalmer for the same with and the film’s other cast and crew. Amid this, she has also been quite active on social media and has been dropping glimpses from the sets. From treating us with her alluring photos to giving a sneak peek into her work locations, Kriti is surely keeping her fans posted about her day to day activities.

Going by her Instagram handle, one thing is quite evident that besides acting, the Dilwale star loves poetry and often channels her inner poet through beautiful poems that she often shares with her fan base. And today was no different. Kriti unleashed her poetic side and dropped her stunning photo. While sharing it she wrote, “Her eyes were Deep and honest And they never changed. That’s the kind of love She craved for.. —Kriti Sanon #SanonScribbles.” In the click, the talented actress is a sight to behold as she looks lovely with her perfect wavy locks and beautiful eyes. Not just netizens, even her Bareilly Ki Barfi co-actor Ayushmann Khurrana is all hearts for it.

Take a look at Kriti Sanon’s Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, today on the occasion of Army Day, Kriti and Akshay along with the team of Bachchan Pandey celebrated it with the soldiers.

Talking about the film, Bachchan Pandey, which is being shot in Rajasthan, is being directed by Farhad Samji. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the forthcoming film will see the Raabta star in a never-before-seen avatar.

Credits :Kriti Sanon Instagram

