Kriti Sanon & Varun Dhawan's fashion game will leave you saying 'Manma emotion jaage re'; Don't miss the PICS

and Kriti Sanon are two of the new-gen stars who know how to make heads turn every time they step out. They are paparazzi’s favourite as they love to pose for them, and paps love to click them. The stars were spotted yet again in the city today but not together. Kriti Sanon was snapped outside Nikhil Dwivedi’s office in Juhu, whereas Varun Dhawan was clicked outside a gym in Juhu itself. Both the young stars happily posed for the shutterbugs, and the pictures are proof of ir.

Kriti Sanon, as always, looked stunning, and her fashion game was on point. The actress is generally always spotted in casual attire, but she looks stunning even in them. Today, the actress was seen wearing an all-black attire. She paired a black shirt with black ripped denim shorts and black sneakers to go with it. Kriti wore a matching black mask too but what caught our attention was the initial of her name ‘K’ written on it. She tied a half bun and donned a no-makeup look. But whatever of her face was visible, one can see the glow.

Varun Dhawan was spotted outside his gym in Juhu. The moment he stepped out and saw the paps clicking him, he waved at them. He wore a pink jacket over blue gym shorts and paired it with black sneakers. Varun looked stylish even in his gym wear.

