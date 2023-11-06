Kriti Sanon ‘very excited' to celebrate first Diwali at her new swanky house; details inside

Actress Kriti Sanon moved to her new house in Mumbai’s Bandra area recently. As Diwali celebrations are set to take place across the country on November 12, Kriti will be rejoicing in the traditional festivities of Diwali at her new residence and will also have a pooja there. Read on to get more details.

Kriti Sanon moves to new Bandra apartment to celebrate her first Diwali there

Kriti Sanon has moved to her new residence in Bandra’s Pali Hill area and has a small pooja at her brand-new apartment with close friend and family members marking their attendance.

A source reportedly revealed, “Kriti recently shifted to her new pad in Bandra and is very excited to celebrate her first Diwali there. She will also be having a small pooja in the presence of family and close ones. It's a very important and special year for Kriti with the National Award win and also the launch of her own production house, her skincare line and now her new house."

When Kriti Sanon opined on her National Award win…

The actress was recently felicitated with the Best Actress honor at the 69th National Film Awards for her film Mimi. The actress marked another milestone in her career with this triumph and seems to be over the moon.

During an interview with India Today earlier, the actress discussed it at length and said, “I don't know about that, but I think you know in moments like these I try and ground myself a lot more and just think of the fact that if so many people have thought that I deserved a validation like this or a prestigious award like this, then I must have done something right and that I must continue to make myself better and do even better than what I have."

Work front of Kriti Sanon

The actress made her acting debut in 2014 with Heropanti, which also starred Tiger Shroff. Recently, she was seen reuniting with him after a long hiatus in Ganapath, which is a dystopian sports action film.

Up next, Sanon is all set to don the hat of a producer for Do Patti and will also be seen in The Crew.

