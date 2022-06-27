Kriti Sanon is a 'vintage heart with a modern mind' in new VIDEO; Oozes charm in embellished saree

Kriti Sanon is one of the most gorgeous actresses in Bollywood. Ever since, the actress made her debut, she never fails to catch the eyeballs with her amazing looks. And this time, the Mimi actress has turned heads by sharing a post in a contemporary embellished golden saree, looking flawless and drop-dead gorgeous in the royal-themed pictures. The Luka Chupi actress donned a golden deep neckline shimmery saree designed by one of the most celebrated celebrity designer duo Falguni Peacock and Shane Peacock.

Sharing the video on her Instagram handle: the 31-year-old actress captioned it as: “I’m a vintage heart with a modern mind...” The diva played Isharon Isharon mein dil lene wale from the movie Kashmir ki Kali in background while she struck elegant poses for the camera. Kriti opted nude makeup look, for her royal traditional look and kept her straight hair open.

Click here to see Kriti’s post:

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 'Arjun Patiala' actor will be next seen in Ganpath-Part 1 with Tiger Shroff. The film is slated to release on the occasion of Christmas this year. Along with this she also has her magnum opus mythological drama, 'Adipurush' with south superstar Prabhas. The film is directed by Tanhaji fame Om Raut. Also, she is reuniting with her Luka Chuppi co-star Kartik Aaryan on Shehzada, and her Dilwale co-star, Varun Dhawan, on Bhediya. She is in talks with Hansal Mehta for a film and was spotted at Casting Director Mukesh Chhabra’s office, a couple of weeks back. The actress has co-founded a startup called 'The Tribe' along with Anushka Nandani, Karan Sawhney, and Robin Behl. Her company offers virtual products like workshops and specific diet plans.