Kriti Sanon visits Siddhivinayak Temple with family to seek blessings post her National Film Award win-WATCH

Bollywood actresses Kriti Sanon and Alia Bhatt recently won the National Film Award for Best Actress in the feature film category. The 69th National Film Awards were announced on August 24, during a press conference in Delhi. While Kriti won the prestigious award for her portrayal of a surrogate mother in Mimi, Alia won the award for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Now, two days after winning the National Award, Kriti Sanon was spotted visiting SiddhiVinayak Temple in Mumbai with her family.

Kriti Sanon visits Siddhivinayak temple post National Award win

Kriti Sanon was spotted by the paparazzi on Saturday morning as she visited Siddhivinayak Temple with her family. She looked gorgeous in a yellow ethnic outfit as she made her way to the temple along with her sister, mother and father. Post seeking Lord Ganesha’s blessings, she was seen distributing prasad to the paparazzi. The actress then posed for a few pictures with her family before getting in the car and leaving. Check out the video below.

After winning the National Film Award for Best Actress, Kriti Sanon shared a heartfelt post on Instagram. She wrote, “Elated, overwhelmed, grateful. Still sinking in...pinching myself...this has actually happened! The National Award for Best Actress for Mimi! Thank you to the Jury who considered my performance worthy of the most prestigious award! It means the world to me! Dinoo, I can't thank you enough for believing in me and my potential, for standing by me always and for giving me a film I'll treasure all my life. Laxman Sir... You always told me "Mimi, dekhna aapko is film ke liye National Award milega"... Mil Gaya sir! And I couldn't have done this without you.”

She also thanked her family members, and congratulated Alia Bhatt too! “Mom, Dad, Nups...You guys are my lifeline! Thank you for always being my constant cheerleaders..! Congratulations Aliaaaa! So so well deserved! I've always admired your work and I'm very excited that I get to share this huge moment with you! yayyyyieee. Big Hug. Let's celebrate,” wrote Kriti.

