Kriti Sanon wants bigger budgets for films with female protagonists: Hope it becomes a norm

Kriti Sanon has expressed her views on films with female protagonists, aka, women-centric films. In a recent interview with a news portal, the Shehzada actress cited Mother India and ChaalBaaz as examples and articulated that there were strong and substantial characters written for women in the past as well. She stated that in contemporary times, the number of such characters has increased. Moreover, she added that the demand for such roles from the audience, and the supply from actors have increased too. The audience wants to watch good content, irrespective of the actor being a man, woman, star, or otherwise, said the actress. However, it’s the budgets that have not increased, Kriti expressed.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Kriti Sanon opined on how there is still room for improvement when it comes to budgets for women-centric films. She stated that Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi might be the only film with a female protagonist which was made at such a huge scale, and said, that is how it should be. “Sometimes we end up making films around female protagonists at a smaller budget, because we feel that it’s not going to do as much business. And it also doesn’t end up doing as much business because it is made on a smaller scale,” she said.

The 31-year-old actress further added, “That conviction and risk is something which I want to see. I hope it becomes a norm”. She further added that once the films with female protagonists are made at bigger scales, they will start doing better business at the box office and that problems like gender disparity will start fading away too.

It should be noted that in 2021, Kriti headlined Mimi, where she essayed the role of a central female protagonist as well.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in Bachchhan Paandey alongside Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi. She now has Ganapath, Bhediya, Adipurush, and Shehzada in the pipeline. We recently reported that Kriti has also been roped in opposite Aditya Roy Kapur for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next project.

