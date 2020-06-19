Kriti Sanon wants to skip the rest of 2020 as she shares screenshot of old tweet; Fans second her thoughts

Raabta actress Kriti Sanon took to Instagram to share a screenshot of an old tweet that had her talk about wanting the year 2020 to come to an end; Take a look

Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput shared screen space for the first time in Raabta and although the film didn’t perform well at the box office but Kriti and Sushant’s chemistry was loved by one and all. Post the film, although the two haven’t shared screen space again, however, the two continued to be great friends. Post Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise after he was found hanging at his Bandra residence, Kriti Sanon penned a heartfelt note for Sushant on Instagram as she wrote that although a part of her heart has gone away with him, a part of her heart will always keep him alive.

Post Sushant’s demise, Kriti Sanon was papped at Sushant Singh Rajput’s last rites, and today, Kriti Sanon took to Instagram stories to share a screenshot of her previous tweet where she had expressed her wish to skip the rest of the year. Earlier at the start of this month, the Housefull 4 actress had taken to Twitter and wrote, "Can this year just end.. Can we pls skip the rest of 2020," and we assume that this tweet came after the Hindi film industry lost , Irrfan Khan, Wajid Khan and with Sushant’s demise, Kriti Sanon is still in shock and at this time, her old tweet was something that she resonated with.

On the work front, Kriti will next be seen in Laxman Utekar’s upcoming film Mimi, which is a remake of Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy

Check out Kriti Sanon's post here:

Credits :Instagram

