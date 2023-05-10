Kriti Sanon wins hearts by THIS ‘down to earth’ gesture at Adipurush trailer launch; WATCH

It was a special day for the Adipurush team as the trailer of the much-awaited and much-talked-about film was released. Kriti Sanon, Prabhas, Sunny Singh along with the director Om Raut were present at the grand launch. The actress looked nothing less than an Indian princess in her gorgeous white saree with a golden border, while Prabhas looked dapper in an all-blue attire. Although the highlight of the day was the trailer, but what stole the limelight was the actress sitting on the floor of the auditorium without any complaints.

Kriti Sanon sits on the floor at the Adipurush trailer launch

A video shared by the popular paparazzi account Viral Bhayani from inside the trailer launch of Adipurush is going viral for all the right reasons. In the video, we can see the gorgeous Kriti Sanon arriving at the auditorium right near the front row only to find out that there was no place for her to sit. Without giving it a second thought, she instantly sat on the floor with a smile on her face. It was then that the person she sat in front of, got up and offered the actress her seat.

Check it out:

About Adipurush

Om Raut’s magnum opus Adipurush stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T-Series, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles. Adipurush is slated to release globally on June 16, 2023. Meanwhile, the film will have its world premiere at the prestigious Tribeca Festival in New York on June 13, 2023.

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon's Rimple and Harpreet Kalidar set is lesson on back to colours, back to royal chic