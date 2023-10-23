Kriti Sanon wishes Adipurush co-star Prabhas on his birthday; 'Wish you happiness and sunshine'

October 23rd marks the birthday of popular South Indian actor Prabhas. On this occasion, many celebrities took to social media to extend their warm wishes. His Adipurush co-star and National Award-winning actress Kriti Sanon wasn't to be left behind. She took to her Instagram handle to write a sweet birthday wish for him. Let's find out in detail what she wrote.

Kriti Sanon wishes Prabhas

Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram story today to extend her wishes on Prabhas' birthday. Sharing a picture of them together, she wrote: "Happy Birthday Prabhas! Wish you happiness and sunshine and all the yummy food always!"

Check out her Instagram story!

Kriti Sanon and Prabhas's work front

Kriti Sanon recently bagged the National Film Award for Best Actress for her performance in Mimi. She shared the award with Alia Bhatt who won for her role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. She was recently seen in the dystopian action thriller Ganapath alongside Tiger Shroff and Amitabh Bachchan. She will be next seen in a yet-to-be-titled romantic drama film with Shahid Kapoor. Apart from that, Kriti is also doing The Crew with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh. This year, the actress also ventured into production with her maiden project being Do Patti. Helmed by Kanika Dhillon, the film will star Kajol.

Prabhas, on the other hand, was last seen alongside Kriti in Adipurush. He is currently gearing up for the Telugu action thriller Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire. The film is directed by KGF fame Prashanth Neel and will be released on December 22. It will be clashing with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki at the box-office. Prabhas will also star in the bilingual sci-fi action film Kalki 2898 AD which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani. Projects like Raja Deluxe and Spirit are also in his lineup.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan congratulates Kriti Sanon on National Award win as she visits Bigg Boss 17 sets with Tiger Shroff