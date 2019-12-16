Kriti Sanon wishes sister Nupur Sanon on her birthday with an adorable video and it’s all things cute; WATCH

Today, Nupur Sanon turns a year older. And on the occasion of her birthday, her sister Kriti Sanon has the sweetest message for her with an adorable video.

Kriti Sanon was recently seen in Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat with and Sanjay Dutt. The actress has been winning the hearts of the viewers with her amazing performance in the movie as Parvati Bai. Kriti was currently having a great time with sister Nupur Sanon on her vacay. The actress has been sharing some amazing pictures and videos from her vacation. From the photos and videos, we can make out that the sisters are having the best time of their life.

Today Nupur Sanon turns a year older. And on the occasion of her birthday, her sister Kriti Sanon has the sweetest message for her with an adorable video. She wrote, "Happiest birthday Nupsuuu!!! @nupursanon You i love you beyond words.. you’re my friend, my favorite entertainer, my buddy, my bro, my child and sometimes i-can-judge-people-better kinda mummy too! i’ll always be protective about u no matter how grown up u become!! I wish you all the happiness in the world.. #Filhall enjoy this journey.. may you get everything u’ve been praying for.. and more.. May this year be dreamlike and the best you’ve had till now!! Keep smiling my baby! Had to post this fanmade video.. its perfect! thanks @kritixsanon for making this sweettestt video!" The video shared shows the sisters amazing bond with each other.

Talking about Panipat, the movie is a battle story narrating the gory details of the Third Battle of Panipat fought between the Marathas and the Afghans led by Ahmad Shah Abdali, for the land of Panipat. Besides, Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Sanjay Dutt, the film also stars Mohnish Bahl, Nawab Shah, Padmini Kolhapure, Zeenat Aman and others. The movie had released on 6th December 2019. Besides this Kriti will also be seen in Bachchan Pandey with and Mimi.

