Kriti Sanon on working with Prabhas & Saif Ali Khan in Om Raut’s Adipurush: Entertaining in their own way

Kriti Sanon speaks about portraying the role of Sita and working with Saif Ali Khan and Prabhas. Scroll further to read what she said.

Kriti Sanon is one of the busiest actresses working in Hindi films currently. She has a long lineup of exciting ventures in production and waiting to get a release. The trailer of one of her latest films ‘Mimi’ dropped recently. She has wrapped up the shoot of Bhediya along with which is directed by Amar Kaushik known for ‘Bala’ and ‘Stree’. Kriti is starring opposite Prabhas in the mega venture ‘Adipurush’ which is an adaptation of the Ramayana. Prabhas is playing the part of Lord Ram while Kriti Sanon will be essaying Sita. has been roped in to play the part of Lankesh.

Adipurush is directed by Om Raut, whose first film ‘Tanhaji’ led by ended up becoming a massive hit. Kriti Sanon spoke about playing Sita to PTI and said, “We have to obviously stay within a certain boundary and realize the weightage and the responsibility that come with the character that you are playing. Thankfully, I am in the hands of a brilliant director, someone who has done all the research on the subject and on all characters. I know he has written the film and the character so beautifully. He guides everyone so well, that I don't see anything going wrong. When you do something with all purity and honesty, it shows on screen. I hope people feel it has been done well.”

Kriti Sanon is starring alongside Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan in a film for the first time and has shot considerable portions already. Speaking about her experience working with the star cast Kriti Said, “Everyone is amazing, warm and so correct for the part. I shot with Prabhas at the beginning of my schedule. My next schedule was with Saif. Both are quite different personalities but extremely entertaining in their own way."

