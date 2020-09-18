Kriti Sanon writes about 'Unstoppable Chaos': It’s not about YOU anymore, it's about THEM, maybe it always was

Actress Kriti Sanon has been spending time with her family over the past few months and has turned to writing amid the pandemic. Her latest note speaks about the chaos that is unstoppable and it is bound to leave in a pensive mood.

Actress Kriti Sanon has been away from the sets over the past few months and amid the ongoing pandemic, she has been spending time at home with family. The actress has channelled her inner writer-poet in this time and often, she pens her thoughts and leaves fans amazed with her writing talent too. However, amid so much going on in Bollywood, Kriti has now opened up about 'Unstoppable Chaos' in her latest post that is going viral on social media.

The actress penned a note about the 'chaos' that is unstoppable and mentioned about people who first fight for a person, then end up fighting with others. Her note further explained how this turns into an 'unstoppable chaos.' It further states that a person who was fighting, is not doing it for you anymore, but for themselves and maybe that is how it may have been from the start. Many fans were left feeling relatable with it. Even celebs reacted to it and lauded her for her writing.

Kriti's note states, "They Fight for you, then they fight with each other. An Unstoppable Chaos. And its not about YOU anymore. Its about them. Maybe it always was."

Take a look at Kriti Sanon's latest post:

Meanwhile, the actress recently jetted for a 'much needed getaway' with sister Nupur Sanon and parents and shared a sneak peek of it on social media. Nupur too has been sharing photos from their holiday and fans have been loving it. A few months ago, Kriti had penned a long post where she mourned the loss of her friend Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress had attended his last rites with and others. When the CBI took over the case investigation, the actress hailed the same on social media.

Also Read|Kriti Sanon jets off for a ‘much needed family getaway’ as she shares sneak peek of her calm corner; PHOTO

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×