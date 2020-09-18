  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kriti Sanon writes about 'Unstoppable Chaos': It’s not about YOU anymore, it's about THEM, maybe it always was

Actress Kriti Sanon has been spending time with her family over the past few months and has turned to writing amid the pandemic. Her latest note speaks about the chaos that is unstoppable and it is bound to leave in a pensive mood.
176772 reads Mumbai Updated: September 18, 2020 01:18 pm
Kriti Sanon pens a poem on chaosKriti Sanon writes about 'Unstoppable Chaos': It’s not about YOU anymore, it's about THEM, maybe it always was
  • 2
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Actress Kriti Sanon has been away from the sets over the past few months and amid the ongoing pandemic, she has been spending time at home with family. The actress has channelled her inner writer-poet in this time and often, she pens her thoughts and leaves fans amazed with her writing talent too. However, amid so much going on in Bollywood, Kriti has now opened up about 'Unstoppable Chaos' in her latest post that is going viral on social media. 

The actress penned a note about the 'chaos' that is unstoppable and mentioned about people who first fight for a person, then end up fighting with others. Her note further explained how this turns into an 'unstoppable chaos.' It further states that a person who was fighting, is not doing it for you anymore, but for themselves and maybe that is how it may have been from the start. Many fans were left feeling relatable with it. Even celebs reacted to it and lauded her for her writing. 

Kriti's note states, "They Fight for you, then they fight with each other. An Unstoppable Chaos. And its not about YOU anymore. Its about them. Maybe it always was." 

Take a look at Kriti Sanon's latest post:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on

Meanwhile, the actress recently jetted for a 'much needed getaway' with sister Nupur Sanon and parents and shared a sneak peek of it on social media. Nupur too has been sharing photos from their holiday and fans have been loving it. A few months ago, Kriti had penned a long post where she mourned the loss of her friend Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress had attended his last rites with Shraddha Kapoor and others. When the CBI took over the case investigation, the actress hailed the same on social media. 

Also Read|Kriti Sanon jets off for a ‘much needed family getaway’ as she shares sneak peek of her calm corner; PHOTO

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
Anonymous 4 hours ago

You are very very fake kriti No support for sushant CBI But u keep posting cryptic messages on insta to show ur fake concern U dont want to earn wrath of public so all this u do ...plus u Keep supporting Bollywood also What exactly you want to prove? You cant be diplomatic all the time But taking stand needs courage which u dont hv Get lost

Anonymous 5 hours ago

Yes kriti... ur right ... exactly... Hurts everyone who loved SSR ever

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement