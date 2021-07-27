Kriti Sanon's 31st birthday celebration with friends and family was a gala affair; SEE VIDEO

There is something special about celeb birthdays. Apart from all the fun, joy, birthday wishes, and lavish meals, celeb birthdays also attract a lot of curiosity from followers and fans, who want to know what goes inside their birthdays. Bollywood Diva Kriti Sanon celebrated her birthday on July 27. The Dilwale actress turned 31 this year. Her social media feeds are filled with birthday wishes from friends, fans, family members, well-wishers, and the who’s who of the industry.

From Prabhas, to Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti was wished by many celebrities from the industry. Her Adipurush co-star, Prabhas, took to his Instagram to wish Kriti. He posted a picture of her and captioned it with, “Many, many happy returns of the day Kriti Sanon. What you bring to the sets of Adipurush is so precious." The director of the film, Om Raut, wished the actress on his Instagram as well. Bareilly Ki Barfi director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari shared a heartfelt note on Instagram for Kriti. Tiwari shared some candid pictures of Kriti from the sets of the movie. Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Tiger Shroff also wished Kriti on their Instagram handles. “Happy Birthday to the beautiful Kriti Sanon,” Kareena wrote, sharing a monochromatic picture of the birthday girl.

Kriti shared some glimpses of her birthday bash on her Insta stories. The actress looked stunning in a printed co-ord set. She can be seen cutting her birthday cake and celebrating with her family. Nupur Sanon also posted adorable videos with her sister on her Instagram. She also shared a heartfelt note, and posted a picture with Kriti.

Catch a glimpse inside Kriti’s 31st birthday bash:

Kriti made her Bollywood debut in 2014, with Sabbir Khan’s Heropanti, opposite Tiger Shroff. Her upcoming films include Bhedia opposite , and Ganapath with Tiger Shroff. She will also appear in Bachchan Pandey alongside .

