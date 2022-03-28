Kriti Sanon's bewitching 'walk' across the ramp makes fans go 'wow'; WATCH

Kriti Sanon has been riding the success train for quite some time. She is now enjoying the popularity of her most recent release, Bachchhan Paandey. The film was released in theatres on March 18th, and the cast went all out to promote it, which is now paying off handsomely for them. Aside from Kriti, the film also stars Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Arshad Warsi. Recently, she was seen attending the grand fashion week and even walked the ramp. Now, she put up a gorgeous video of her bewitching walk on her Instagram and we just cannot keep calm.

Kriti is quite confident and graceful and her perfect walk proved that. She wore a gorgeous Tarun Tahiliani piece that looked absolutely the best on her. It was sleepily bling black dress, hugging to her perfect figure and accentuating her curves. Her hair was pushed back from her face, highlight her chiselled jaw and her makeup was done to perfection. She accessorised the look with beautiful black earrings. All in all, she looked like a greek goddess. Along with the clip, she simply wrote, ‘The walk!’ Yep, the grand walk. Her post was an instant hit amongst the fans who rushed to complement her.

Check Kriti's reel HERE

Coming to her latest movie, Bachchhan Paandey, directed by Farhad Samji, is Kriti Sanon's second project with Akshay Kumar after the 2019 film Housefull 4, which was also directed by Farhad Samji. In the movie, she plays the role of a journalist hoping to direct films someday.

