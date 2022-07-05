Kriti Sanon's 'black and white moment' makes fans swoon over her beauty; See PICS

Kriti Sanon has Ganapath, Bhediya, Adipurush, and Shehzada in the pipeline.

by Shivani Chauhan   |  Updated on Jul 05, 2022 01:57 AM IST  |  17.2K
Kriti Sanon shares pic in Off-shoulder monochrome jumpsuit
Kriti Sanon is one of the most gorgeous actresses in Bollywood. Ever since the actress made her debut, she never fails to catch the eyeballs with her amazing looks. She is an avid user of Instagram and keeps her fans updated about her personal and professional life. And this time, the Mimi actress has turned heads by sharing a post in a trendy and comfortable ‘monochrome jumpsuit', looking flawless and drop-dead gorgeous. She kept her hair in a neat bun and kept her makeup look natural.

Sharing the pictures, Kriti wrote, "Black and white make moments together…And classy attires too!" The diva struck classy poses for the camera in all four pictures. As soon as Kriti dropped the images, she left her fans swooning over her beauty. Some of her fans were quick to react and dropped fire emojis in the comment section, while others wrote comments like: “Why’s she so pretty damn,” “Damn it's hot.” Going gaga over her beauty, another fan wrote: “you are looking beautiful.”

Have a look at Kriti’s post:

Meanwhile, the actress recently shared a video on her Instagram in a contemporary embellished golden saree, looking like a princess in the royal-themed pictures. The Luka Chuppi actress donned a golden deep neckline shimmery saree designed by one of the most celebrated celebrity designer duo Falguni Peacock and Shane Peacock.

On the work front, the 'Arjun Patiala' actor will be next seen in Ganapath-Part 1 with Tiger Shroff. The film is slated to release on the occasion of Christmas this year. Along with this, she also has her magnum opus mythological drama, 'Adipurush' with south superstar Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. The film is directed by Tanhaji fame Om Raut. Also, she is reuniting with her Luka Chuppi co-star Kartik Aaryan on Shehzada, and her Dilwale co-star, Varun Dhawan, on Bhediya. She is in talks with Hansal Mehta for a film and was spotted at Casting Director Mukesh Chhabra’s office, a couple of weeks back. The actress has co-founded a startup called 'The Tribe' along with Anushka Nandani, Karan Sawhney, and Robin Behl. Her company offers virtual products like workshops and specific diet plans.

