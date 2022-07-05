Kriti Sanon's 'black and white moment' makes fans swoon over her beauty; See PICS

Kriti Sanon is one of the most gorgeous actresses in Bollywood. Ever since the actress made her debut, she never fails to catch the eyeballs with her amazing looks. She is an avid user of Instagram and keeps her fans updated about her personal and professional life. And this time, the Mimi actress has turned heads by sharing a post in a trendy and comfortable ‘monochrome jumpsuit', looking flawless and drop-dead gorgeous. She kept her hair in a neat bun and kept her makeup look natural.

Sharing the pictures, Kriti wrote, "Black and white make moments together…And classy attires too!" The diva struck classy poses for the camera in all four pictures. As soon as Kriti dropped the images, she left her fans swooning over her beauty. Some of her fans were quick to react and dropped fire emojis in the comment section, while others wrote comments like: “Why’s she so pretty damn,” “Damn it's hot.” Going gaga over her beauty, another fan wrote: “you are looking beautiful.”

Have a look at Kriti’s post:

Meanwhile, the actress recently shared a video on her Instagram in a contemporary embellished golden saree, looking like a princess in the royal-themed pictures. The Luka Chuppi actress donned a golden deep neckline shimmery saree designed by one of the most celebrated celebrity designer duo Falguni Peacock and Shane Peacock.