Kriti Sanon’s cryptic post amidst false engagement rumours with Adi Purush co-star Prabhas grabs attention

Kriti Sanon, the popular Bollywood actress has been making headlines lately after the false rumours regarding her engagement with Prabhas went viral on the internet. Recently, it was speculated that the Adipurush lead pair are planning to get engaged at a private ceremony that will be helmed in the Maldives, very soon. However, the Telugu superstar's team immediately put the rumours to rest by confirming that he and Kriti Sanon are just good friends. Kriti Sanon, shared a cryptic post on her Instagram handle. Kriti Sanon's cryptic post amidst engagement rumours with Prabhas grab attention

The popular actress, who is set to share the screen with Prabhas for the first time in her career in Adipurush, shared a cryptic post on her Instagram story amidst the false engagement rumours. Kriti Sanon shared a video of Oprah Winfrey, thus leaving her fans wondering if she was taking a dig at her false engagement rumours and those who focus on her personal life. "Expecting people to do what you would do in a situation only leads to your disappointment, not theirs. They are going on with their life. So let people be who they are and either you accept it or you don't," says Oprah Winfrey in the video. Kriti Sanon shared the inspirational video on her Instagram story with a caption that reads: "Words (Salute emoji)". Check out Kriti Sanon's Instagram story, below:

When Kriti Sanon and Prabhas reacted to dating rumours The rumours about Kriti Sanon and Prabhas's alleged romance started doing rounds after the duo appeared together at the teaser launch event of their ambitious project Adipurush. The electrifying chemistry between the onscreen pair left the netizens wondering if they are a couple in real life as well. Later, the rumours were strengthened after Varun Dhawan pulled Kriti's leg mentioning her alleged relationship with Prabhas at the promotional event of their film Bhediya. However, Kriti Sanon immediately took to her Instagram handle and quashed the rumours with a post that reads: "Its neither Pyaar, no PR... our Bhediya just went a little too wild on a reality show. And his fun banter lead to some howl-arious rumours. Before some portal announces my wedding date- let me burst your bubble. The rumours are baseless!" Later, Prabhas also denied dating Kriti, when he attended a famous show.

