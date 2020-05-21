Kriti Sanon's gets a fabulous new look after sister Nupur chops off her hair & scares her with a wicked smile

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon gives the actress a new look by chopping off her long hair and giving her a refreshing cut.

Due to the Coronavirus lockdown, celebrities have been enjoying their time at home with their family and loved ones. Many celebrities have been using this time to discover some amazing hidden talents and have been sharing them on their social media accounts. Among all, Kriti Sanon had shared her hidden talent which is poetry. The actress has been spending her quarantine period at home with her sister Nupur Sanon and the two have been giving major sister goals amid lockdown.

Recently, Kriti Sanon flaunted her new look with fans and all the credit goes to her sister Nupur. The actress has shared a video where we can see the Panipat actress is sitting on a chair in front of a mirror donning a red checkered shirt all set to get a new look. On the other hand, Nupur is at her quirky best and is making goofy expressions as she starts chopping off the actress's long hair while listening to a Punjabi track. Sharing the video, Kriti wrote, “Baal baal bach gaye...Watch it till the end to see for yourself! Have never ever gone this short! And I Love It!!! Thank you @nupursanon for such a refreshing cut. P.S. You did scare me with your goofy wicked smile and the fact that u were constantly moving your booty on a Punjabi track while you had my precious tresses in your hand!#LockdownWithTheSanonSisters #TheSanonSisters.”

(Also Read: Kriti Sanon requests Producers to pay the daily wage employees)

As soon as Kriti posted the video, Nupur commented, "Behen hai isliye jaane diya...bhai hota toh (You were my sister so I let it go...but if it had been a brother)." Well, the actress surely looks gorgeous in her new look and her fans are loving it too.

Check out Kriti Sanon's post here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat also starring and Sanjay Dutt. She has a number of films in her kitty. Mimi, Bachchan Pandey with and an untitled project with Rajkummar Rao.

Credits :Instagram

