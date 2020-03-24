Kriti Sanon's heartfelt poetry amid coronavirus pandemic strikes a chord with netizens; See Reactions

Kriti Sanon made good use of her quarantine time and wrote a heartfelt poetry which she shared with her fans on social media. Check out the video below.

Not just the common man, but celebrities and world leaders are all locked up inside amid the coronavirus pandemic that has hit countries all over the world. While India is in a state of lockdown, celebs are using the time to bond with their family, catch up on shows and get their creative juices flowing. One of them is actress Kriti Sanon who made good use of quarantine time and wrote a heartfelt poetry which she shared with her fans on Monday.

She captioned the post, "Thham jaa, Theher jaa..We’ve been running too fast.. It almost feels like we needed to PAUSE.. We MUST!" The actress goes on to recite the poem which has received a whole lot of love and almost over one lakh views. Kriti's moving poetry definitely resonated with many as netizens took to the comments section to applaud the actress for her beautiful words.

One fan wrote called it 'Shaandar', while another wrote,"This is so nice Krits." Another fan said, "Beautiful @manav.manglani @kritisanon Hope ppl understand the need of this hour." Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi also commented and said, "Waah, bahut khoob." Scores of other fans expressed their love for Kriti in the comments section.

Haven't heard Kriti's beautiful poetry? Watch it here:

The actress also urged her fans and citizens to stay indoors as she retweeted some important messages on Twitter. How are you dealing with Quarantine and self isolation? Let us know in the comments below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

