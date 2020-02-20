Kriti Sanon's leaked photo flaunting a baby bump for her upcoming film Mimi goes viral; Check it out

Kriti Sanon's first look from her film Mimi gets leaked online. The actress is seen flaunting a baby bump in the viral picture.

Kriti Sanon seems to be on a roll these days. It is an eventful year for the actress as she is gearing up for her next two releases. The young starlet tasted success with her films Bareilly Ki Barfi and Luka Chuppi. She also appeared alongside in Housefull 4 and will soon be seen sharing the screen with Akki once again in Bachchan Pandey. Meanwhile, she is also busy shooting for her solo film Mimi.

Starring Kriti Sanon in the lead, Mimi is a film based on surrogacy. The Kriti Sanon starrer is making a lot of noise for its rare plot and storyline. The actress is believed to be playing a young mother in the film and recently, leaked pictures of Kriti Sanon flaunting her baby bump in Mimi have started doing rounds on the internet. She is seen dressed in a simple salwar kameez and sweater as she sits on the stairs and cradles her baby bump.

Exclusive- @kritisanon from the sets of Mimi ! RT if you can't wait to watch her play yet another fabulous role onscreen. #Mimi #KritiSanon pic.twitter.com/1tmshujj3U — Kriti Snon's caƒ (@KritiSanonCafe) February 18, 2020

Kriti wrapped up the first schedule of Mimi a few weeks ago and is currently shooting for the second schedule in Rajasthan. A report by Hindustan Times reveals that the actress has gained around 15 kg to play her part. It is a story of a young girl who aspires to become an actor. She ends up being a surrogate for a couple and rediscovers herself as a person. The film is slated for July 17, 2020.

Credits :Twitter

