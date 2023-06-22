Kriti Sanon's mother Geeta shares post in support of Adipurush amid backlash; Netizens strongly disagree

Om Raut's Adipurush starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan has been hitting headlines for all the wrong reasons ever since it was released on June 16. The film has been receiving flak on social media for poor VFX and cringe-worthy dialogues. The negative word of mouth has hampered the box office collection in a big way. People have been calling out makers and protesting against the film across the country. Amid facing criticism, Kriti's mother Geeta Sanon shared a cryptic post while reacting to the backlash.

Kriti Sanon's mother Geeta Sanon has THIS to say about Adipurush's criticism

Kriti's mother took to Instagram and shared a note in Hindi. She was seen expressing her support to Adipurush. She wrote in Hindi, "Jaki rahi bhavna jaisi, Prabhu murat dekhi tin taisi." Explaining the meaning, she wrote further, "Iska arth hai ki achi soch aur drishti se dekho toh srishti sundar hin dikhai degi. Bhagvan Raam ne hi hume sikhaya hai ki Shabri ke ber me uska prem dekho naki ye ki wo jhoothe the… Insan ki galtiyon ko nhi uski bhawna ko samjho. Jai Shri Ram." She shared the post and wrote, "Jai Shree Ram" in the caption. Kriti reposted the same on her Instagram story.

After Geeta shared the post, her younger daughter Nupur Sanon commented, "Ekdum sahi." But netizens had opposing views to her post. A user wrote, "Ma'am, with due respect, everything can't be justified to make money.... at least dharm ko in sab se pare rakkhein.... they used dharma to make money but didn't even respect that.... they got to be ashamed and must apologize." Another user wrote, "Still you can't justify the Adipurush dialogues." Others were also seen telling Kriti's mother to stop supporting the film.

Meanwhile, after massive backlash, the makers changed some dialogues in the film. Manoj Muntashir was slammed for writing objectionable dialogue for Hanuman in the film. On Wednesday, they altered the same and the new version of the film is being screened in theatres currently.

