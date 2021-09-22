Kriti Sanon's prep mode for Ganapath in 'sweat series' will inspire you to get fit

It is showtime for Kriti Sanon as she has kicked off her physical preparations to take on the role of 'Jassi' in the upcoming actioner Ganapath Part 1, co-starring Tiger Shroff. The actress, who had been busy with the shooting of her other projects previously, is now all set to dive right into Ganapath with Tiger Shroff. On Wednesday, Kriti even gave her fans a glimpse of her prep sessions for her action-packed role in Ganapath via a video and well, it is surely going to inspire everyone.

Taking to her Instagram reels, Kriti dropped a video in which we can see her sweating it out at her gym. From nailing cardio sessions to stretching herself, Kriti is seen doing everything to up her strength for her actioner with Tiger Shroff. In the video, she is seen giving it her all while working out. At one moment, she is seen sitting on the gym floor all exhausted but laughing away. However, she continues to sweat it out hard for the role. Sharing the video, Kriti wrote, "Prep Prep Prep..But first.. WARM UP!! I’m always a Work In Progress!."

As soon as Kriti shared the video, fans began showering her with love in the comment section. A fan wrote, "Good Work." Another lauded her workout and wrote, "Amazing." Many dropped heart and fire emoticons in the comments to cheer for the actress as she began prepping for the actioner.

Talking about Ganapath, the film will star Kriti and Tiger in the lead role. Talking to Pinkvilla about the film, Kriti had revealed that she will kick off the shoot sometime in October 2021. She had said, "You’ll see me do action for the first time properly. You have seen the poster that has me on a Dirt Bike, that’s also something that I’m supposed to learn. I have started prepping for the action bit of it. I’m really looking forward to it because to do action in a film that has Tiger Shroff in it, you have the best in your film, so I think he’s gonna help me at every place probably."

A while back, a first look teaser featuring Tiger in a badass avatar was released and it left netizens excited for the film. It is being directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Pooja Entertainment.

