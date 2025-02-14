Kriti Sanon’s romantic moment with rumored boyfriend Kabir Bahia at wedding goes viral; WATCH

It seems Bollywood star Kriti Sanon and her rumored beau Kabir Bahia are finally gearing up to make their relationship public. The duo recently attended a friend's wedding in Bengaluru, and even though a now-viral video capturing them is slightly blurry, their undeniable chemistry shines through.

In the clip, Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia are seen twinning in stylish black outfits, deeply engaged in conversation as they enjoy the wedding festivities together. Adding to the romance, Kabir kept the Bhediya actress close by his side while they mingled with the guests, making their bond all the more evident.

See the viral video here:

Kriti's sister, Nupur Sanon, attended the wedding alongside her boyfriend, singer Stebin Ben. Earlier, Kriti and Kabir were seen departing from Mumbai together, though they avoided posing for the paparazzi. However, photographers ensured they captured the duo in the same frame.

Prior to that, the couple was also seen enjoying an intimate date night in the city. The moment they noticed the photographers, Kabir appeared shy and tried to conceal his face, but his efforts were unsuccessful.

London-based businessman Kabir Bahia has mostly kept a low profile, staying away from the spotlight. While neither he nor Kriti has officially confirmed their relationship, their frequent outings and viral pictures on social media continue to fuel speculation.

The two welcomed the New Year together, and Kriti is often spotted traveling abroad to spend time with Kabir at luxurious vacation spots.

For those unaware, 26-year-old Kabir is ten years younger than Kriti. However, age appears to be just a number, as the couple is reportedly deeply in love. If speculation is to be believed, they might even walk down the aisle by the end of 2025.

On the professional front, Kriti was last seen in the Netflix film Do Patti, which also marked her debut as a producer. Up next, she will star in Aanand L. Rai's Tere Ishq Mein alongside Dhanush.

In the film, she will portray the intense character of Mukti, and her first-look video was recently unveiled. The film is set to release worldwide in Hindi and Tamil on November 28, 2025.