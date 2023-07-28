Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon savagely shuts down a troll who calls them 'flop sisters' with humor

Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon who is all set to make her Bollywood debut has given a savage reply to a negative comment made about her and Kriti. Nupur dedicated a post to the Adipurush actress on her birthday after she launched her new beauty brand, Hyphen. Soon after posting, a netizen called them 'flop sisters' in the comments section but Nupur handled the troll with her humor.

Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon savagely shuts down a troll

A few hours ago, Nupur Sanon wished her sister Kriti Sanon who turned 33 on July 27. Along with the birthday message, she also congratulated her on the new beauty brand Hyphen.

Nupur wrote, "Happy birthday Kritsu! @kritisanon So you deserve 2 posts this birthday instead of 1 ‘cause it’s Hyphen’s birthday too!! So so proud of you!"

She further added, "Still feels like yesterday when I used to come into your room and get shocked seeing you sit between boxes and boxes of skin products! Only to keep trying and to keep understanding skin and every ingredient better.

And then I saw you dreaming to start something… you knew you were ready to do that."

While many fans extended best wishes to the actor and wished her a 'happy birthday,' one Instagram user commented, “Flop sisters.” In reply, Nupur wrote back, “And still you're following us.” Her reply is doing rounds on social media. Have a look:

On the other hand, Nupur made another birthday post for her sister actress. A part of the post read, "Happy Birthday to the most beautiful human-the bestest sister-the loyalest best friend-I can keep HYPHEN-ing the nicest things to you ‘cause that’s who you are! Perfect! When I was growing up … I remember always have one question when I looked at you, my big sister- God, how is she so perfect? How can she be so beautiful, so loving, so kind, so responsible, so intelligent, so caring, so EVERYTHING all at once!"

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon was last seen in Adipurush co-starring Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. Her sister Nupur who is a singer is set to make her Bollywood debut with Noorani Chehra alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Kriti Sanon goes house hunting in Mumbai, is looking for a bigger space