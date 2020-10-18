  1. Home
Kriti Sanon's Sunday musing is all about LOVE and moving forward in life; See POST

Kriti Sanon has taken to her Instagram handle to share a famous quote by Victor Kiam about moving forward in life.
Kriti Sanon, who has been sharing cryptic as well as motivational posts since Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has shared an inspirational post now. The actress has taken to her Instagram handle to share a famous quote by Victor Kiam about moving forward in life. These lines are all about love and really inspiring. While sharing the same, Kriti captions, “#AQuoteILove.” The actress also loves to share her pictures and videos from her daily routine. Apart from quotes and poems, she often shares her workout videos on Instagram as well.

Meanwhile, Kriti’s recently shared quote read as, “A Quote I Love: Even if you fall flat on your face, you are still moving forward- Victor Kiam.” The actress also wrote a poem few days ago and it goes on this way, “Her scars made her beautiful, her cracks made her strong, she couldn’t be burnt Or broken anymore, cause she owned the fire, she’d become the storm - Kriti Sanon.” 

On the work front, the actress was last seen in Panipat wherein she essayed the role of Parvati Bai. The movie also starred Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. She will be next seen in Mimi that also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Sai Tamhankar in pivotal roles. She is playing the role of a surrogate mother in the same and has put on 15 kilos for the first time in her life. However, Kriti is now trying to shed some kilos by doing rigorous workouts. The film is an official adaptation of 2011 National Award-winning Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy. She will be also seen in Bachchan Pandey alongside Akshay Kumar.

