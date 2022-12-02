Kritika Kamra roped in to play a unique role in Indian remake of South Korean show Signal

Popular actress Kritika Kamra rose to fame after her stint in the hit show Kitani Mohabbat Hai in which she starred opposite Karan Kundrra. This daily soap was a massive hit among the masses and the actress received immense popularity. Post this the actress took interesting and daring roles one after another and carved her niche in the entertainment industry with diverse and exciting projects.

After making a mark with impactful performances in Tandav, Kaun Banegi Shikharwati, Hush Hush, amongst others, Kritika is now gearing for a solid line-up with a range of genres. Adding another unique character to her credit, Kritika will be reportedly seen as a police officer in the Indian adaptation of the South Korean fantasy drama Signal, along with Dhairya Karwa and Raghav Juyal.