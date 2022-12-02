Kritika Kamra roped in to play a unique role in Indian remake of South Korean show Signal
After her spectacular performance in Hush Hush, Kritika Kamra is all set to essay an interesting role in the South Korean fantasy drama Signal remake.
Popular actress Kritika Kamra rose to fame after her stint in the hit show Kitani Mohabbat Hai in which she starred opposite Karan Kundrra. This daily soap was a massive hit among the masses and the actress received immense popularity. Post this the actress took interesting and daring roles one after another and carved her niche in the entertainment industry with diverse and exciting projects.
After making a mark with impactful performances in Tandav, Kaun Banegi Shikharwati, Hush Hush, amongst others, Kritika is now gearing for a solid line-up with a range of genres. Adding another unique character to her credit, Kritika will be reportedly seen as a police officer in the Indian adaptation of the South Korean fantasy drama Signal, along with Dhairya Karwa and Raghav Juyal.
Source comments on Kritika Kamra's role:
A source informs, "Set out to experiment with genres and styles, Kritika Kamra has taken yet another challenge to her versatility by stepping into the fantasy drama world. She has been experimenting with her characters and choices to display a range of variety, and this show will once again prove her mettle as an actor. She is currently shooting for another project with Pratik Gandhi, hence the shoot will begin soon in Mumbai."
On the professional front, Kritika is presently busy shooting for the espionage thriller 'For Your Eyes Only' with Pratik Gandhi. Along with this, the actress also has Amazon Prime Video's Bambai Meri Jaan in the pipeline.
