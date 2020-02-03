KRK starts a Twitter war with Hina Khan; Rocky Jaiswal & Karanvir Bohra side with the actress

Hina Khan silences KRK with a befitting reply after he takes a dig at her for her upcoming film Hacked whereas Hina's boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal and Karanvir Bohra side with her.

Kamaal R. Khan aka KRK is known for his controversial statements and posts on Twitter. From to , to , he has critiqued every actor's films and performances. KRK is one of those celebrities who has grabbed the limelight for being infamous. His controversial statements fetched heaps of complaints against him but KRK didn't stop there. Recently, he seems to have on his radar.

Hina Khan, who shot to fame as the iconic tv bahu, Akshara in Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is all set to make her Bollywood debut with her upcoming film Hacked. Hina essayed the lead role in Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which is one of the longest-running Indian television soaps. In a Twitter post, KRK passed a distasteful comment on Hina and took a dig at her. “I got shocked to know that someone has made a film with #HinaKhan! Who will watch it? I am 100% sure that it will be watched by alone Hina Khan only! #BB13 #BiggBoss13.” he wrote.

I got shocked to know that someone has made a film with #HinaKhan! Who will watch it? I am 100% sure that it will be watched by alone Hina Khan only! #BB13 #BiggBoss13 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) February 2, 2020

The actress had a befitting response to KRK's tweet where she slammed the latter with utter grace. "#LetsLiftEachOther Instead of putting each other down for no reason.. I may not matter to u but I have worked my A** off to reach where I am today.. #AppreciationOrNoAppreciation #FromTelevisionToFilms #TelevisionHasItAll #WeDeserveAChanceToo", Hina tweeted.

#LetsLiftEachOther

Instead of putting each other down for no reason.. I may not matter to u but I have worked my A** off to reach where I am today.. #AppreciationOrNoAppreciation #FromTelevisionToFilms #TelevisionHasItAll #WeDeserveAChanceToo — SAM #NoWhereToHide (@eyehinakhan) February 2, 2020

Hina's boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal too sided with her as he wrote, "Hahahah @eyehinakhan this disgust of a person was #Hacked of all decencies by God himself, even before he was born. So #God promoted #Hacked the film before he made the mistake of sending him down to this world. PS: Tu reality - reality khel le sold broker.” Rocky trolled KRK to give him a taste of his own medicine.

Hahahah @eyehinakhan this disgust of a person was #Hacked of all decencies by God himself, even before he was born. So #God promoted #Hacked the film before he made the mistake of sending him down to this world.

PS: Tu reality - reality khel le sold broker. https://t.co/cxZ3ySu21E — ROCKY (@JJROCKXX) February 2, 2020

Karanvir Bohra also stood for Hina and wrote, "Krk Bhai,whatever ppl say about u, it's a fact that millions follow you and wait for your tweets and reviews. We have no #Godfather but we all have dreams and a will 2 achieve. @eyehinakhan must be applauded the fact that she has come here by her own effort & god's grace..." while Hina added, "Every project I’ve got so far, every appreciator, every fan I have today. I have earned it with my hardwork n talent. And that’s what got me the film and THAT’S WHAT MATTERS. Not PR brokers, so @KVBohra people are smart enough to see through such stunts and acknowledge good work."

Krk Bhai,whatever ppl say about u, it's a fact that millions follow you and wait for your tweets and reviews.

We have no #Godfather but we all have dreams and a will 2 achieve. @eyehinakhan must be applauded the fact that she has come here by her own effort & god's grace... https://t.co/fG4zgRoBPV — Karanvir Bohra (@KVBohra) February 2, 2020

Every project I’ve got so far, every appreciator, every fan I have today. I have earned it with my hardwork n talent. And that’s what got me the film and THAT’S WHAT MATTERS. Not PR brokers, so @KVBohra people are smart enough to see through such stunts and acknowledge good work. https://t.co/KQgq7NQMZ9 — SAM #NoWhereToHide (@eyehinakhan) February 2, 2020

More power to you Hina Khan!

