KRK's account tweets 'RIP Anurag Kashyap', Manmarziyaan filmmaker gives savage reply: Yamraj dropped me home

A little later the Twitter handle issued an apology and claimed that a staffer had confused Anurag Kashyap with someone else. Read on to know more.
1001049 reads Mumbai Updated: September 15, 2020 06:00 am
Anurag Kashyap is probably used to the incessant trolling he faces on social media and has also may be mastered the art of comebacks. But the filmmaker's savage reply to a post declaring him dead was all things hilarious. Turns out @KRKBoxOffice tweeted saying, "#RIP #AnuragKashyap! He was really a great storyteller! We will always miss you sir!" Reacting to this, Anurag Kashyap had an epic response and tweeted in Hindi. He said, "Kal Yamraj ke darshan hue. Aaj Yamraj khud ghar vapas chhod ke gaye. Bole - abhi to aur filmein banani hain tumhe (Saw Yamraj yesterday. He himself dropped me home today. He said, you have to make more films now)." 

Reacting to self-appointed Kamaal R Khan's box office handle's tweet, Anurag added, "Tum film nahi banaoge aur befkuf/bhakt uska boycott nahi karenge to unka Jeevan sarthak nahi hga. Unko sarthakta mile isliye vapas chhod gaye mujhe (If you won't make a film and fools/devotees won't get to boycott it, then their lives will be meaningless. To give their lives a purpose, he left me behind)."

Check out the tweets below:

However, a little later the handle issued an apology and claimed that a staffer had confused Anurag Kashyap with someone called Anurag Kapoor. KRK has earned the ire of many Bollywood celebrities in the past for his trashy tweets and even has been called out over his movie reviews. 

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comments below. 

