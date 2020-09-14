KRK's account tweets 'RIP Anurag Kashyap', Manmarziyaan filmmaker gives savage reply: Yamraj dropped me home

A little later the Twitter handle issued an apology and claimed that a staffer had confused Anurag Kashyap with someone else. Read on to know more.

Anurag Kashyap is probably used to the incessant trolling he faces on social media and has also may be mastered the art of comebacks. But the filmmaker's savage reply to a post declaring him dead was all things hilarious. Turns out @KRKBoxOffice tweeted saying, "#RIP #AnuragKashyap! He was really a great storyteller! We will always miss you sir!" Reacting to this, Anurag Kashyap had an epic response and tweeted in Hindi. He said, "Kal Yamraj ke darshan hue. Aaj Yamraj khud ghar vapas chhod ke gaye. Bole - abhi to aur filmein banani hain tumhe (Saw Yamraj yesterday. He himself dropped me home today. He said, you have to make more films now)."

Reacting to self-appointed Kamaal R Khan's box office handle's tweet, Anurag added, "Tum film nahi banaoge aur befkuf/bhakt uska boycott nahi karenge to unka Jeevan sarthak nahi hga. Unko sarthakta mile isliye vapas chhod gaye mujhe (If you won't make a film and fools/devotees won't get to boycott it, then their lives will be meaningless. To give their lives a purpose, he left me behind)."

Check out the tweets below:

कल यमराज के दर्शन हुए .. आज यमराज खुद घर वापस छोड़ के गए । बोले - अभी तो और फ़िल्में बनानी हैं तुम्हें । तुम फ़िल्म नहीं बनाओगे और बेवक़ूफ़/भक्त उसका boycott नहीं करेंगे , तो उनका जीवन सार्थक नहीं होगा। उनको सार्थकता मिले इसलिए वापस छोड़ गये मुझे। https://t.co/fHuZN6YQ5n — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 14, 2020

We are very sorry that one of our staff misunderstood the name of #AnuragKapoor with #AnuragKashyap and published a wrong news about Anurag Kashyap Ji. RIP #AnuragKapoor Ji! https://t.co/8qIzLYaw5w — KRKBOXOFFICE (@KRKBoxOffice) September 13, 2020

However, a little later the handle issued an apology and claimed that a staffer had confused Anurag Kashyap with someone called Anurag Kapoor. KRK has earned the ire of many Bollywood celebrities in the past for his trashy tweets and even has been called out over his movie reviews.

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu celebrate 2 years of Manmarziyaan with memorable throwback posts

Share your comment ×