Before Krrish 4, Hrithik Roshan inclined to headline a comedy and action flick? Here’s what we know

As per the latest report, Hrithik Roshan may not head straight to shoot Krrish 4. Instead, Hrithik’s fans may get a dose of laughter and action before Krrish 4 as the actor is keen on doing comedy and actioner before the franchise film.

If there is one actor who has a massive fan following across the globe due to his stellar performances in films, it is . Last seen on screen in War, Hrithik managed to impress everyone with his stint with action with Tiger Shroff in the flick. Now, several reports have been coming in that the light-eyed superstar is all set to kick off Krrish 4 soon, which is a part of the franchise helmed by his father Rakesh Roshan. However, the latest report claims that before that the actor may go the comic way.

As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, Hrithik is keen on doing a comedy film and an actioner before he moves onto shoot his father’s film Krrish 4. The report further stated that the handsome star has been reading a lot of scripts lately and is planning a break from the action genre by doing a comedy in between. Further, the report had a source saying that the actor has not grappled with the genre of comedy before and hence, he may take it on before Krrish 4.

The daily’s report also added that the actor’s action flick before Krrish 4 may be for a digital platform. Further, a source stated to the daily that the actor is also working on his production house and the content that he wants to churn out. Reportedly, the film that Hrithik plans on producing, he would not be acting in them. As per a source, “ There is a story of a common man, an underdog, which has him hooked and he would like to produce it.” Talking about the 2 acting projects before Krrish 4, the source quoted to the daily, “He would like to complete both before moving to Krrish in the last quarter of 2021. He will finalise his commitments before the year ends.”

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Hrithik stayed at home with his kids and ex-wife Sussanne Khan. Post Unlock, Hrithik has been spotted a couple of times in the city. Every time, the star was seen in the city, he was seen sporting all the protective gear to safeguard himself from COVID 19. On the work front, Hrithik had a great 2019 with War and Super 30.

Also Read|Krrish 4: Kriti Sanon to play female lead opposite Hrithik Roshan in fourth installment of superhero drama?

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

Share your comment ×