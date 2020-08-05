Krrish 4: Kriti Sanon to play female lead opposite Hrithik Roshan in fourth installment of superhero drama?

As Kriti Sanon is gearing up for Laxman Utekar’s Mimi, there are reports that she will play the lead in Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish 4.

Think about the most loved superhero franchise in India and ’s Krrish will top the list. The franchise, which began with 2003 release Koi Mil Gaya, has been quite successful among fans especially kids who find it difficult to get over Hrithik’s charm as Krrish. Interestingly, it’s been a while since there have been reports about the fourth installment of this superhero franchise and the fans have been eagerly waiting for the same. However, all the plans for Krrish 4 came to a standstill after director-producer Rakesh Roshan was diagnosed with cancer.

Interestingly, there have been reports that Rakesh has been working on the script for the next installment of the superhero franchise. And now as per the recent buzz, looks like the makers have finalised the female lead opposite Hrithik. According to a report published in Filmfare, Krrish 4 makers have signed Kriti Sanon for the lead role. Well while there hasn’t been an official announcement about the same, Kriti’s fans will certainly be excited with this piece of news. After all, if the media reports turned out to be true, Krrish 4 will mark Hrithik and Kriti’s first collaboration on the big screen.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time that reports of Hrithik and Kriti’s collaboration have surfaced. There were rumours of Kriti being approached for Krrish 4 last year as well. However, the Luka Chuppi actress had laughed off at the reports and stated that she has never met the director.

As of now, Kriti is gearing up for Laxman Utekar’s Mimi which is the remake of Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy! The actress will be seen playing the role of a surrogate mother in the movie and even gained around 15kg for the role.

