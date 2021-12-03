Krushna Abhishek spills the beans about Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif’s wedding; Sends the couple best wishes

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all over the headlines these days courtesy their rumoured wedding. According to media reports, the rumoured couple will be having a court marriage today. While a lot is being said about Vicky and Katrina’s wedding, the preparations have been kept under the wraps. In fact, the rumoured couple is reportedly looking for privacy on their big day and putting in every effort for the same. As fans are eagerly waiting for every detail for Vicky and Katrina’s wedding, Krushna Abhishek has shared details about the hush hush wedding preparations.

In his recent interview, Krushna opened up on Vicky and Katrina’s wedding and has not just confirmed the celebrations but also stated that the preparations are going on in full swing but nothing has been made public about the same. “Haan shaadi ki tyaariyaan chal rahi hai unki lekin bahut andar andar chal rahi hai. Abhi take bahar nahi ayi hai,” he added. The actor turned comedian had also sent best wishes to the soon to wed couple for this new phase of life along with singing praises for the Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actress.

Meanwhile, there are reports that Vicky and Katrina, who have kept their relationship under the wraps, have requested a no mobile phone condition during their wedding festivities. Amid this, Vicky’s Love Per Square Foot co-star Gajraj Rao has reacted to this news. Taking to his Instagram handle, Gajraj Rao shared the screenshot of the news that said, “Mobile ban during the wedding”. Sharing this he wrote, “Selfie nahi lene dega, to main nahi aa raha byah main…”.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif’s wedding gets another confirmation? Gajraj Rao jokes about mobile ban at venue