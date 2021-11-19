Krystel D'souza and bride to be Anushka Ranjan look no less than soul sisters in these perfect PICS

TIS the November month is officially wedding season. Celebrities couples like Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ankita Lokhande, and Vicky Jain are getting married but we are waiting for an official confirmation from them. Amid this actress, Anushka Ranjan is also getting married to Aditya Seal. Her pre-wedding ceremonies pictures are already going around on social media. Her Fitrat co star Krystel D'souza has also marked her attendance for the wedding and shared a series of pictures on Instagram.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Krystel D'souza shared pictures and wrote, “Mehendi laga ke rakhna, doli saja ke rakhna. Love you babag’anoush.” In the pictures, the TV actress is seen wearing a yellow colour lehenga with her hair open. Anushka is seen wearing a blue and silver colour lehenga as she poses with Krystel. Both are looking like soul sisters in the pictures. Many fans have also congratulated her for the wedding. To note, Ankita recently hosted her bachelorette in Mumbai with Rashami Desai, and Srishty Rode amongst others in attendance.

Several celebrities including Vaani Kapoor, Susanne Khan, and Arslan Goni are in attendance. Vaani took to Instagram and shared a picture from the bachelorette captioning it, “Team bride”.

Take a look at the post here:

According to a recent report in Bollywood life, Anushka’s BFF Alia Bhatt will be attending the wedding with Ranbir Kapoor. Alia is preparing a couple dance with Ranbir to surprise BFF Anushka on her wedding day.

