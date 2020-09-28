Kshitij Prasad alleges NCB forced him to implicate Karan Johar; Agency says probe carried in professional way

Kshitij Prasad has been taken into custody by NCB till October 3, 2020. Here's what Prasad and lawyer Satish Maneshinde have to say about the same.

NCB recently arrested filmmaker in connection with the ongoing drug case. Reportedly, the agency has remanded his custody till October 3, 2020. However, the ex-employee of ’s production house stated before the court on Sunday that the officials forced him to falsely implicate Johar and the rest of the executives of the company. However, Mutha Ashok Jain, Deputy DG Jain of NCB (South West) has denied these allegations made against the central agency by Prasad.

He has further added that the agency has carried out the investigation in a professional manner. Meanwhile, Prasad, who was associated with Dharmatic Entertainment for a brief period, appeared before the court on Sunday through a video conference. On the other hand, lawyer Satish Maneshinde reportedly informed the court that the former was blackmailed and harassed. He also added that Prasad alleged his statement was not recorded as per narration. Moreover, false claims were allegedly added despite his protests.

Not only that but Maneshinde has also claimed that the NCB officials did not inform Kshitij Prasad about his arrest and did not let him speak to his lawyer. According to the former, they informed Prasad that he would have to stay at the NCB office overnight as his statement was not completed yet. For the unversed, his statement was recorded by Sameer Wankhede, In Charge of NCB (Mumbai). Maneshinde further adds that Wankhede alleged told Prasad that would let him off if he implicates Karan Johar. According to the former, he refused to do so as he knew no one personally there. However, Deputy DG Jain has termed the allegations as untrue.

Also Read: NCB gets Kshitij Ravi Prasad's custody till 3 October in drug case, producer says he's being 'framed'

Credits :Indian Express

Share your comment ×